…As group passes no confidence vote on Igbokwe, calls him selfish

By Chukwudi Nweje

All is not well in Ndigbo Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) as a group, Ndigbo in APC (Authentic) has accused Mr Joe Igbokwe, the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Drainages of selfishness and working against the interest of the Igbo in the APC.

The group said Igbokwe has been working to ensure that he remained the only prominent Igbo son in Lagos APC, even as it said he had not done anything tangible for Ndigbo in the over 20 years he has been working closely with the Lagos State Government.

The group at a press conference in Lagos urged the state government and the APC not to relate with Ndigbo APC through Igbokwe as he does not represent the interest of Ndigbo.

Deputy National Chairman of the group, Chief Anselm Njoku said that since Igbokwe assumed the position of Igbo leader in APC Lagos, things have taken a turn for the worst for Ndigbo Lagos APC.

He said, “As at 2015, Ndigbo Lagos APC had factions. It was Asiwaju Bola Tinubu that then mandated me to rally Ndigbo APC as one. It was in 2022 that Joe Igbokwe became apex leader of Ndigbo Lagos APC after Mr Jude Idumogu the member representing Oshodi-Isolo II constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly yielded the position to him. Since Igbokwe assumed the position, things has turned for the worst in Ndigbo Lagos APC.

“Joe Igbokwe is presenting himself as the only Igbo man in Lagos APC, he wants to be the only prominent person. What has he done for Ndigbo in the more than 20 years he has worked closely with the Lagos State Government? Joe Igbokwe practices meonlyism.”

However, Mr Joe Igbokwe dismissed the group, saying, ““Please ignore the drowning haters and foolish entities without life, or soul, and without character. I will not waste my precious gift of time on uneducated scoundrels and betrayers.”

He added that he would not dignify them with a reply.

The group in a statement jointly signed by Eze Uche Dimgba, Chief Anselm Njoku, Mrs Francesca Ossai, Chief Emeka Odoemelam, and Pauline Obi, National Chairman/ Leader, Deputy National Chairman, National Secretary, National Treasurer, and Secretary BOT respectively, while pledging the groups unalloyed support and loyalty to the Lagos State Government, and the APC, urged Governor Sanwo-Olu and the party leadership not to relate with Ndigbo Lagos APC through Igbokwe as he does not represent their interest.

The statement read in part: “Ndigbo in APC (Authentic) is borrowing a leaf from our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is right now overhauling the country so that the renewed hope and vision he has for the country can be achieved. The group believes that the overhauling is going to yield good results that will bring about Ndigbo being inclusive in the party structure in Lagos as this is very necessary for Igbo working for the party to have a sense of belonging knowing that the party has a reward system in place for those who contribute to her growth.

“This is a new dawn for Ndigbo and this group is determined to make it work. We, therefore, use this opportunity to draw the attention of the Lagos State Government and the nation at large that after the meeting of members of B.O.T in Ndigbo in APC Lagos, State Excos, Council of Ndi-Eze loyal to our party, local government excos and members unanimously agreed that Joe Igbokwe is no longer our leader and does not represent us and neither the interest of the party because he does not have the capacity to mobilize Igbo vote for our party.

“We use this medium to call on Joe Igbokwe to return all money, vehicles, and materials he collected from the government on our behalf. Ndigbo in APC Authentic) remains the only bridge between the Igbo community, Lagos State Government and our party APC for a smooth and cordial relationship.”