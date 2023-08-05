From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

The Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) in a bid to inculcate financial discipline in Nigerian youth has organised a financial literacy programme for secondary school students in Plateau State.

The exercise, according to NDIC Manager, Ms Fyafa Ashasim, was aimed at encouraging students to develop a mindset of saving.

She said that it was part of the institution’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), and in celebration of 2023 Financial Literacy Day.

Ashasim underlined the importance of comprehensive understanding of personal finance, distribution of financial decisions, and carrying out financial activities.

She said that the aim of setting aside such a day is to foster robust financial literacy among youths, starting from their early schooling years.

Chairman of the All Nigerian Confederation of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Mr Christopher Ibadi, commended NDIC for collaborating consistently with the board to enhance the students’ grasp of financial literacy.

He urged the students to clearly differentiate their wants from their needs and to prioritize saving, either in bank accounts or other means, as a buffer for unforeseen circumstances.

“You can save for future using saving box, as a group or using bank which NDIC is there to secure for you and one can make wrong investment when he/she did not plan for it,” he advised them.

In an address to the students, the Deputy Manager and Media relations officer, Mr Alfred Ijah, explained that NDIC has been actively educating students about the value of efficient savings and money management.

This, he said, is geared towards promoting financial prudence, proper budgeting habits, and sound monetary decisions among the students.Mr

Ijah advised the students to maximise their grasp of financial worth, the ability to make choices, investment planning, spending priorities, among other financial aspects.

The event was held at the Jos North Area Office hall with students from various secondary schools attending, with theme of this fourth edition of the training was “Plan Your Money, Plant Your Future”.