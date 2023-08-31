The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) under the leadership of Chiedu Ebie as Board chairman would achieve its core objective of attracting a democratised infrastructural development of the Niger Delta region.

Ika Weekly Newspaper publisher, Steve Ekiri-Mekiriuwa Ashien, said this in a statement he personally signed on behalf of the Editorial Board and entire management and staff of community based newspaper in Agbor, Delta State.

He said appointment of Ebie qualifies as the famous ‘round peg in a round whole’, noting that he is an astute leader whose performance remains both exemplary and legendary.

Ashien posited that the appointment stands as one of the best decisions President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has made in recent time.

Giving details as to why the appointment is fitting, the Ika Weekly newspaper boss described Ebie as one of few authentic public office holders in the country that demonstrate passion for their purpose, practice their values consistently and lead with their hearts as well as their heads. Ebie’s latest rise to grace further confirms as true the time honoured saying that ‘a golden fish has no hiding place, he said.

An indigene of Agbor Ika South, Ebie, 52-year-old lawyer, oil and gas executive, entrepreneur and public servant, was former commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in Delta State.

He attended the University of Benin and the Nigerian Law School. He thereafter practised as a corporate and commercial lawyer in Lagos. He worked briefly in the legal department of Broad Bank of Nigeria and as company secretary of the holding company for one of the country’s major newspapers. And went ahead to become a partner at the law firms of Okonjo, Odiawa & Ebie, and Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors.

While at these firms, he also served as a part-time managing director for Millennium Oil and Gas Company Limited, eventually transitioning to a full-time role. Subsequently, he took on the position of managing director and chief executive officer of Millennium Oil and Gas.

As part of his new role in the oil and gas industry, he oversaw a Nigerian indigenous hydrocarbon exploration and production company, which maintains offices in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Ebie has been extensively involved in the development of this asset, with plans for commercial production from the Oza asset commencing in Q1 2015.

“In view of the above facts, it is obvious that he is qualified for the job and the appointment eminently desirable. He understands the terrain and that makes him the best man for the job,” Ashien said.