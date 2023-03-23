The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has charged Nigerian universities to devote more energy in research to help in finding solutions to some of the problems bedeviling the society.

Its Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, stated this when he received a delegation from the Rivers State University, led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule, at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

“We want to partner with universities in academic research. Let us be part of the solutions the world is seeking. We want to partner with academic institutions to produce life-saving vaccines. We should be looking at finding lasting solutions for medical and social problems,” he said.

The NDDC boss acknowledged the contributions of universities in manpower development and the overall development of the Niger Delta region, stating that it was part of the efforts of the Commission to build the capacity of universities in the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku stated that as development partners in the Niger Delta region, universities should conduct research that proffers solutions to the challenges facing the people of the Niger Delta region.

“As development partners in the Niger Delta region, we will support and fund research projects that adds value to our society and solves the challenges facing the people of the Niger Delta region. The NDDC seeks partnerships in research to address challenges facing society. Research will provide solutions for society.”