The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says that all hands are on deck to ensure the completion and inauguration of the 132/33kv electricity sub-station being constructed by the Commission in Okitipupa, Ondo State.

Speaking during an inspection of the project, NDDC Executive Director Projects, Mr. Charles Ogunmola, stated that the contractor must work towards completing the project in the next three months.

Ogunmola noted that the NDDC was committed to providing electricity to oil-producing communities in Ondo South Senatorial District that have been without electricity for the past 15 years, adding that the speedy completion of the sub-station will help achieve that goal and move the people from darkness to light.

“We are committed to lighting up the seven local government areas and the oil-producing communities in Ondo South Senatorial District.”

Ogunmola said the electricity sub-station project would boost economic activities in Ondo State and improve their living standards.

“Access to electricity is essential for economic development and improving the quality of life. The lack of electricity has hindered growth and development in many communities in the Niger Delta region. Therefore, NDDC’s efforts to provide electricity to these communities will have a significant impact on their lives and contribute to the overall development of the region.This is part of NDDC’s mandate to provide infrastructure and development projects in the Niger Delta region. The Commission is committed to fulfilling this mandate by completing all on-going projects.”

Ogunmola said that the NDDC was also working towards diversifying the region’s economy from being oil-dependent to other sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing. He added: “The provision of electricity will stimulate economic activities in the region, attract investment and create job opportunities. This is a step towards achieving sustainable development and reducing poverty in the region.”