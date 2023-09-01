From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege on Friday said the narrative and perception of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) must change to that of an agency that truly meets the need of the Niger Delta region.

Omo-Agege who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State, said the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was expecting visible projects that would positively impact on the people of the marginalised region.

A statement by his Media Adviser, Sunny Areh, said with Mr. Chiedu Ebie as chairman of the board of the interventionist agency and Monday Igbuya as Delta State representative on the board, President Tinubu has head hunted the men that can change the trajectory of the agency.

Ebie, a former Secretary to the Delta State Government; and Igbuya, a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, were recently nominated into the board by the President.

According to the statement, Omo-Agege who spoke when Ebie and Igbuya visited him to express their appreciation for his role in their nomination, said NDDC has had a “chequered history dominated more by tales of failed and uncompleted projects as well as the general perception that it has been unable to optimally meet the expectations of the Niger Delta people. Now, that story and perception must change and I am confident it will change for the better with the two of you there.”

According to him, President Tinubu wants a change in the performance and perception of the NDDC.

“The president wants you to execute visible projects that will add value to the lives of the people of the Niger Delta. Your track records as a Commissioner and Secretary to the State Government speak for themselves.

“Please bring your digital brain to change the way projects are initiated and executed and work as a team to achieve results.

“You are deserving of this because you are an innovative gentleman and you worked. I can confirm that you worked,” he stated.