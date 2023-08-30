From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
The Ogbia Brotherhood Youth Council (OBYC) has commended President Bola Tinubu on the appointment of one of our illustrious sons, Chief Samuel Ogbuku, as substantive Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.
The OBYC in a statement by its national president, Mr Jonny Jonathan said Ogbia youths would remain indebted to President Tinubu for rewarding competence, accountability and integrity which Ogbuku has demonstrated thus far.
While noting that one of the banes of Nigeria is a display of incompetence by public officials, the group noted that Ogbuku has helped to change the trajectory with his purpose-driven leadership.
Jonathan added that Ogbuku has been able to restore the confidence of Niger Deltans in the NDDC and urged him to continue on the path he is treading.
The statement read in part:
“One major cause of Nigeria’s slow pace of development is due to the many incompetent people holding sensitive positions. It appears President Tinubu is committed to changing this ugly narrative by putting only square pegs in square holes which Ogbuku’s appointment represents.
“There is hope for a better Nigeria if leaders across the board could emulate the President in appointing only capable hands to man critical positions to work for the betterment of all Nigerians.
“NDDC under Ogbuku is experiencing rapid change which is already manifesting in the several people-oriented policies, programmes and projects being initiated to develop the oil-rich Niger Delta region.
“Most people in the region are beginning to have a positive perception about the intervention agency which was more or less in a state of comatose before Ogbuku assumed office.
“The leadership of the Ogbia Brotherhood Youth Council (OBYC) is particularly proud of Ogbuku’s exploits so far and will continue to pray for and give him the needed support. We therefore urge him to continue carrying all stakeholders and people of the Niger Delta along regardless of political, socio-cultural, ideological and religious differences. We implore him to continue running all-inclusive governance as well as ensure that all communities in the region feel his positive impact.”