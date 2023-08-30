From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ogbia Brotherhood Youth Council (OBYC) has commended President Bola Tinubu on the appointment of one of our illustrious sons, Chief Samuel Ogbuku, as substantive Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The OBYC in a statement by its national president, Mr Jonny Jonathan said Ogbia youths would remain indebted to President Tinubu for rewarding competence, accountability and integrity which Ogbuku has demonstrated thus far.

While noting that one of the banes of Nigeria is a display of incompetence by public officials, the group noted that Ogbuku has helped to change the trajectory with his purpose-driven leadership.

Jonathan added that Ogbuku has been able to restore the confidence of Niger Deltans in the NDDC and urged him to continue on the path he is treading.

The statement read in part: