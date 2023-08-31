From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND)has commended President Bola Tinubu for re-constituting the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

President Tinubu on Tuesday approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team for the NDDC.

Mr Kenedy Tonjo-West, National President of MOSIEND in an interview in Yenagoa while reacting to Ogbuku’s reappointment expressed appreciation to the presidency for heeding the appeal by Niger Delta stakeholders by retaining Dr Samuel Ogbuku as Managing Director.

He noted that retaining Ogbuku has shown that Tinubu is a listening leader and sensitive to the aspirations of the Niger Delta region.

“We are grateful to President Tinubu for the reconstitution of the NDDC board and for retaining Dr Samuel Ogbuku to lead the management team as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

“Mr President exercised great discretion in exempting NDDC from the dissolution of boards by retaining Ogbuku to keep running the NDDC until this revalidation.

“The stakeholders from the region applaud President Tinubu for this gesture which will ensure continuity in the development of the region.

“We congratulate Ogbuku and urge him to remain focused and leverage on his expertise as a development expert and justify the confidence reposed on him by the President,” Tonjo-West said.

The MOSIEND leader also pointed out that Tinubu’s choice of appointees for the NDDC was based on merit and hoped that the team would drive a credible development process.

He called on the people of the Niger Delta region to rally support for the Ogbuku-led NDDC and the Federal Government by maintaining the peace for development to thrive.

Tonjo-West advised those in the habit of frivolous attacks on leaders to rethink and channel their energies to positive causes that will bring development to the Niger Delta.

He noted that Ogbuku’s leadership is already repositioning NDDC as people of the region have rekindled hope that the commission will meet the developmental needs of the people.