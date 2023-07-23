From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A traditional ruler and chairman of the First Phase Presidential Amnesty Programme, Henry Binidodogha, has denied media reports which had claimed that he was on the side of the embattled Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku.

Binidodogha said he never gave approval for his name to be used in the said statement, which attempted to counter the opinion of the Coalition of Ex-agitators in Niger Delta (CEND) on the continuation of Ogbuku-led management team despite the dissolution of the board of the interventionist agency.

He said as a king in the region, he should not be caught in the web of arguments and counter arguments, adding that such will not be of any benefit to the people of Niger Delta region.

However, the monarch asked Ogbuku to play the role of a leader by uniting all ex-agitators instead of trying to divide their ranks.

“It’s very wrong for the MD of NDDC to allow his media aides to use the name of ex-agitator leaders to make publications without the approval or consent of the leaders themselves; this clearly shows the MD has no interest for the development of the region.

“There is a platform called ex-agitators leadership forum where I am in charge as the chairman, and there is a group called Coalition of Ex-Agitators in Niger Delta and several other groups.

“My responsibility as the chairman First Phase of the Presidential amnesty programme, is to bring all aggrieved groups together at every point in time to achieve peace and development in the region.

“I am, therefore, calling on the MD of NDDC Mr. Sam Ogbuku to play the role of a leader, rather than the divide and rule tactics, in order to avoid the breakdown of law and order in the region.

“As the chairman of the First Phase of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, if given the opportunity, I can reach out to the Coalition of Ex-Agitators in Niger Delta leadership as a spiritual father and traditional ruler and leader with full capacity to address all issues that can attract peace and development in the region,” he said.

Binidodogha recalled that immediately Ogbuku assumed office, he vowed to listen to all stakeholders in the region but regrettably, the MD failed to fulfill his promise.

“My advice is that we should endeavour to stick to truth and honesty in all that we do. We should be focused at all times. There is no need for bad blood. Together we will get to the pinnacle. We should avoid unnecessary distraction that is gradually popping up. It will do no one any good. It can only set us back, and that’s not beneficial for our region he concluded.