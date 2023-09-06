From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State has thrown it’s weight behind the nomination of Mr. Chiedu Ebie as chairman of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The party also endorsed the nomination of a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Monday Igbuya as the state representative on the board of the interventionist agency.

This is coming on the heels of pockets of protest by some APC faithfuls in the state who are contending that the duo of Ebie and Igbuya were members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

But at a meeting with the State Working Committee (SWC) on Wednesday in Asaba, chairman of APC in the state, Elder Omeni Sobotie, said the nominees were members of the party who worked hard for it’s success in the last general elections.

Sobotie told the nominees that they were deserving of the appointments, noting that they were round pegs in round holes.

“I am confident that Delta State will witness a new lease of life. I implore you to deploy your good offices to attract developmental projects to the state.

“APC stands with these nominations, and support these appointments. We stand with you and by you. We are grateful to Mr. President for nominating you into the board of NDDC,” he said.

Besides, candidates of APC in Delta north senatorial district in the last elections endorsed Ebie’s nomination as NDDC board chairman.

Responding, Mr. Ebie on behalf of his follow nominee, Igbuya, thanked the leadership of APC in the state for the solidarity and support.

Ebie pledged to bring his character, work ethics and corporate governance principles to bear as chairman for the interventionist agency to deliver on its mandate.

Ebie, a former Commissioner for Basic Education in Delta State, was the Secretary to the State Government between 2019 and 2021 while ex-governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the PDP held sway.

He was suspended from the PDP in March, this year alongside Igbuya who is a former council chairman and former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, for alleged anti-party activities.