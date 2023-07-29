The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has charged leaders of Niger Delta ex-agitators and stakeholders to ensure that the reigning peace in the region is sustained to attract investors.

Ogbuku made the appeal during a courtesy visit by the leaders and members of the Phase 1, 2 and 3 Ex-Agitators of the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer commended the ex-agitators for playing their role as critical stakeholders to enthrone peace, noting: “Peace in the Niger Delta region is critical to attracting continuous investments in the region and such investments will create employment opportunities for the people of the region.

A statement issued by Ibitoye Abosede, Director, Corporate Affairs of NDDC quoted the NDDC boss as declaring: “We want the world to know that Niger Delta people have gone beyond street agitation; we are now involved in intellectual engagements. The time for agitation is over; this is the time for development. We sacrificed a lot during the struggle for the emancipation of the Niger Delta region. This is the time to turn that struggle into development.

“Our youths complain about lack of employment, but this cannot come from government alone. Investors must see our region as peaceful and politically stable before they can bring employment-generating projects. It is, therefore, our responsibility to ensure that Niger Delta remains peaceful and stable for employment creation.”

Ogbuku said further: “The Niger Delta is one of the most peaceful regions in the country and we are expecting businesses to return to the region. Let us mind how we use the media because if use it negatively, it will be to our detriment as we drive away local and foreign investors.”

Ogbuku said the commission was focused on ensuring the sustainability of its Public-Private Partnership scheme to ensure a win-win for everyone. The commission’s Project HOPE, Holistic Opportunities Programmes for Engagement, he said, would drive the commission’s engagements with youths in the region.

Earlier, the leaders of the ex-agitators who took turns to speak, expressed “unequivocal support” for the leadership of Ogbuku and condemned some individuals campaigning for a change in the current leadership of the commission.

The delegation of ex-agitators was led by HRH Henry Binidodogha Ekes for Phase 1 ex-agitators; Gen. Olotu Wanemi for Phase 2 ex-agitators and Hon. Tonye Bobo for Phase 3 ex-agitators.