From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) said all is now ready to conduct its final outdoor field training exercise for Cadets of 70 Regular Course Army, and Airforce Regiment and Direct Short Service Course 27 Army and Course 31 Airforce nicked named Exercise Camp Highland in Plateau and Kaduna States from 30 July – 11 August 2023.

The Academy Public Relations Officer, Major Victor Olukoya in a statement on Saturday said the exercise was designed to test the cadets’ leadership skills, physical fitness, as well as command and control abilities, among other military competencies.

He said the exercise was an important military training activity used in ascertaining the preparedness of the cadets for commissioning as officers into the Nigerian Armed Forces.

According to him, phases of the exercise that would take place in Plateau State include a map reading exercise at Heipang and adventure training at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Shere Hills, Jos from 30 July – 4 August 2023 while tactical drills and battle inoculation drills would take place in Kachia general area, Kaduna, from 31 Jul- 11 August 2023.

“Consequently, communities living around Heipang and Shere Hills, Jos in Plateau State would observe mass movement of military personnel, vehicles, and equipment in the general area from 30 July – 4 August 2023.

“Similarly, residents of Katul Crossing, Fadan Kamanta axis in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State will observe same tactical drills involving firing /simulation of small arms and artillery fire from 31 July – 11 August 2023”, he said.

“Battle inoculation, which would involve live firing of small arms, amour and artillery weapons will be conducted from 8 – 11 August 2023 within the Military Exercise Area near Nigerian Army Base Camp, Kachia.

He however, enjoined residents in the general areas mentioned above including hose at Aninkwa, Isame not to panic but to go about their normal daily routine activities without fear, and report any breach of security to the nearest authorities.

“We wish to appeal for cooperation from the local communities directly affected by the exercise and Nigerians as a whole as we train future military leaders for our Armed Forces,” he added.