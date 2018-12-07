Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Barring any last minute change of plan, the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) will airlift the first batch of pilgrims to Israel, Rome and other holy sites today.

The official ceremony that would herald the takeoff of the pilgrims would be performed by Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

Other pilgrims in the first batch would be airlifted through Lagos and Abuja international airports respectively.

A statement from NCPC confirmed that Akwa Ibom and Plateau state governors, Udom Emmanuel and Simon Lalong, respectively would witness the occasion, while NCPC governing board chairman, Rev. Yomi Kasali will be the chief host.

Its Executive Secretary, Rev Tor Ujah, in the statement released in Abuja on Friday, explained that the first batch of the pilgrims would be mainly pilgrims from Akwa Ibom state.

Uja assured the intending pilgrims that logistics have been put in place to ensure hitch-free flight and memorable pilgrimage exercise in Israel, Rome and other pilgrimage sites.