From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As part of efforts to ensure discipline of its personnel and entrench international correctional best practices, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed two personnel and sanctioned 35 others.

The officers were sanctioned for misconducts ranging from trafficking in contrabands, unauthorized absence from duty, stealing, negligence of duty, criminal conspiracy, as well as aiding and abetting. The offences constitute threats to security of correctional facilities, and can jeopardise public safety and national security.

The Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa has clarified that the service will continue to reward diligence and exceptional performances, while it will not hesitate to punish erring personnel according to the provisions of extant laws.

In a statement, the Controller General maintains that the service will leave no stone unturned to ensure that ‘bad eggs’ are flushed out of the system. He assured that the service will continue to perform its statutory mandates with integrity and ethical standards in line with international best practices.