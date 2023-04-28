The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has commended the African Industries Group (AIG) for its drive to boost local content production in different sectors of the economy.

NCDMB executive secretary, Engr. Simbi Wabote gave the commendation on Wednesday during a visit to Orbit Galvanized Steel Industries Limited, a subsidiary of the African Industries Group (AIG) in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Engr. Wabote toured Orbit Galvanized Steel Industries Limited facilities, products, and production process alongside representatives of International Oil Companies (IOCs) and their service counterparts.

He described AIG as a conglomerate of various industries that is set up to be a one stop shop service providers in different sectors of the Nigerian economy. He also noted that AIG has built capacity to provide products and services in mining, energy, agriculture, and other steel products.

“African industries built their capacity for service in areas they have seen that are lacking in Nigeria. Somewhere along the line, they have seen there are opportunities and are building capacities to manufacture and supply structures for many industries including oil and gas sector. That is why they have invited us to come see the capacity they have established.”

“I also was told they generate electricity on their own. This is to tell you that these facilities do not need generator to get their galvanizing plants to work.”

Engr Wabote, assured the company that NCDMB will support its progress and ensure that its proposed fabrication yard is patronised when completed. He also expressed confidence that the company will meet the required technical standards in the oil and gas industry.

While addressing the gathering, he reiterated “I see a great potential in Orbit Galvanized Steel. We must work together to bring it up to the standard. All that is needed is a little bit of nudge and bit of push for us to get to where we want to get to. This is not different from some factories I have visited in Korea.”

In his welcome address, Director, African Industries Group, Barr. Uche Iwuamadi informed that AIG is the only Integrated Towers Manufacturing Company in Nigeria. The company has capacity inhouse for end-to-end process right from iron ore mining to casting of billets to fabrication and galvanizing. He mentioned that the company has capacity to manufacture and supply Transmission line towers, substation structures, telecom/microwave towers, solar module mounting structures, railway structures along with structures for oil and gas sector. He noted that the galvanizing facility has a production capacity of around 36,000 metric tonnes per annum.

He also disclosed that the company’s steel products like hot rolled steel angles, channels, beams, rebars, Z and C purlins, ERW steel pipes, and steel chequered plates are all generated from local content.

“We are proud to have utilised local content to manufacture all that we have here and contribute to human capital development, employment and the economy of Nigeria,” Iwuamadi said.

He also thanked them for visiting the facility and assured Engr. Wabote, the IOC team and other representatives that the company remains committed to complying to best international practices and standards in manufacturing its products.