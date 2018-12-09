George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC has threatened to penalize any service provider that fails to comply with its directive of ensuring effective service to the consumers in the country.

The vice Chairman\Chief Executive of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof Umar Garba Danbatta Deputy who issued the warning at the Consumer Town Hall Meeting held at Oguta Civic Centre hall, in Imo State, said that the regulatory agency would not spare any of the service providers who flouts the directives of the commission of ensuring constant effective service to their customers.

The NCC boss who was represented at the event by the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Mrs. Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, regretted that customers of some of the service providers have inundated the commission with complaints of unsolicited text messages and calls, failure or refusal to roll over unused data at the expiration bundle, automatic renewal of date service and call masking and refilling. He therefore directed the service providers to be alive to attending to those issues by consumers.

According to him, “failure of the operators to comply with the directives would attract appropriate penalties and sanction”