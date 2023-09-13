From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC) has urged traders and people of Ebonyi state to be careful not to fall victim of electronic fraudsters.

It urged the traders to be wary of any offer that sounds too good to be true as it might be attempts to defraud them of their hard earned money.

The Director of Consumer Affairs Bureau of the Commission, Umar Alkassin made the call in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

He spoke at an Advocacy and Sensitisation Programme organised by the Commission at the Margaret Umahi International Market with the theme, ‘Shine Your Eyes-No Fall Mugu’.

Represented by Clem Omeife, Head of Consumer Protection and Advocacy Unit, Mr Alkassin noted that the development and deployment of robust infrastructure to support innovative technologies and services have no doubt positively transformed the country’s socio-economic space.

“Today, telecom consumers are enjoying broadband and other services driven by the quest to establish a digital economy”, he said

He, however, regretted that as the telecom industry evolves, there is a growing concern over the rising trend of fraud perpetuated on telecom platform (electronic fraud) across key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“The menace which follows wide acceptance of new methods of mobile money electronic banking, and payment systems has been discovered to cost the country whopping sums of money.

“Cyber criminals are targeting telecom s networks, interrupting service provision and accessing bank data. Victims are often left with enormous losses from SIM swaps and USSD e-payment frauds.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has identified electronic fraud as the biggest risk to the sector, which has embraced a range of electronic payment solutions, including Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBBS) Instant Payment, and mobile banking”, he said.

He further noted that a lot of people are highly ignorant of how losing their phones to fraudsters can lead to a complete clean-up of their bank accounts.

“These fraudsters do this by stealing victims’ identities; names, addresses, and bank information which they use to gain access to their bank accounts.

“They also use the stolen identity to defraud other people and even apply for loans, leaving the victim with debts”, he said.

He said the the programme is a deliberate and intentional advocacy initiative on consumer protection through sensitization and awareness on how to avoid falling prey of fraudsters.

Mr Chinedu Kama of the Consumer Protection Unit of CBN urged customers not to release goods to customers paying with cheques until the cheque clears.