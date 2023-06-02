From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has declared that it would continue to step-up awareness about its activities in Bayelsa and other Niger- Delta states.

The management of NCC stated this at a two- day Stakeholders Consultative Forum, on Talk To The Regulator, to create awareness about the activities of the Commission held at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Yenagoa.

The Executive- Vice- Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Prof Umar Garba Danbatta in his remarks pointed out that the telecom industry has witnessed milestones in more ways than one, including the rapid growth in technology, which is redefining service delivery, and creating wide and high expectations from all stakeholders.

According to him, to keep up to date with developments in the industry, the Commission has equally taken measures to improve regulations to accommodate the rapid and continuous development.

He listed some of the interventions and responses of the Commission to include facilitating the Roll-Out of 5G Service provision and introduction of Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) License to

bridge the gap between unserved and underserved areas.

Danbatta also disclosed that the Commission is currently reviewing the scope and structure of its existing licenses to make them more robust and to accommodate some of the

identified new industry trends.

Furthermore, he stated that in line with the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNBP 2020-2025), the NCC is providing industry leadership to facilitate the achievement of 90% Broadband penetration by year 2025, and well above 50% at the end of 2023.

While noting that currently, over 150 million Nigerians have access to internet with while over eighty 80 million having access to high-speed internet, Danbatta said the ‘Talk-To-The Regulator Forum is a common platform for non-discriminatory interaction on a one-on-one basis, between the Licensees and the Regulator on several industry issues, pertinent to the Licensees and of national interest.

Also speaking Mr Adeleke Adewolu, Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management NCC, said the Commission’s strategic objective is to facilitate strategic collaboration and partnership with critical stakeholders in the industry.

Adewole represented by Mr Damilola Ogunsipe, Office of the Executive Commissioner Stakeholders Management, said the essence of the forum is to create awareness about the activities of the commission as a regulator and also obtain feedback from critical stakeholders on how the industry

affects their daily lives.

According to him, the Communications Sector has proven to be pivotal to the growth and development of the national economy.

“The sector has continually ensured that the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government is established on solid foundations.

“It has also proven to be the catalyst for entrenching the activities of both the public and private sector in the digital space, seamlessly.