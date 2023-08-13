By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has demanded compliance with Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2022 on insurance cover to be maintained by all allied aviation services providers.

This directive was contained in an All 0perator Letter referenced NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/369 dated August 11, 2023, addressed to all airlines and allied aviation services providers and signed by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Captain Musa Nuhu.

The compliance is sequel to the coming into force of Nig. CARs 2022 on July 10, 2023 which makes it mandatory that all airlines comply with Part 18.14.1.1 of the Regulations.

Specifically, Part 18.14.1.1 of the Regulations provides amongst others that all airlines and other allied aviation service providers must not operate without adequate and valid insurance cover. They are also expected to submit copies of valid insurance certificates, evidence of payment of premium and other policy documents of insurance cover of not less than three months as specified in IS: 18.14.1.1.

The Authority said the insurance document must be adequate and renewed before the expiration of the current policy and be submitted to the NCAA as soon as it is renewed.

“Non-adherence to this Regulation will attract immediate sanctions which will include the grounding of the specific aircraft and taking enforcement action against any airlines or service providers that defaulted,” the letter read.