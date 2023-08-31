…Probes 4 of operator’s aircraft

By Chinelo Obogo

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the Air Transport License (ATL) and Air Operators Certificate (AOC) of ExJet over insurance certification of the airline’s Embraer E145.

The letter with reference number, NCAA/DGCAIGC/8/16/628 addressed to the Accountable Manager XEJet Limited dated August 30, 2023 and signed by the Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, was copied to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

It states: “The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is in receipt of the response to our letter of verification from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) regarding your certificate of insurance with No.40122093300118-22E in respect of your Embraer 145; the authenticity of your insurance documents and that the documents did not emanate from Consolidated Hallmark Insurance as presented to the Authority.

“In view of above, the Authority is investigating the matter and hereby suspends your Air Operators Certificate (A0C) with certificate No XEIETIA0C/01-22/001 for safety considerations and public interest in accordance with section 59 (7) of the Civil Aviation Act with immediate effect pending the conclusion of our investigation.

“Consequent upon the above, the operations of the underlisted aircraft are suspended: 5N-BZM Embraer EMB-145LR with Seriai No. 14500842, 5N-BZL Embraer S.A EMB-145MP with Serial No. 145360, 5N-BZN Embraer EMB-145MP with Serial No. 1450056, 5N-XEL Bombardier INC. CL-600-2B19 (CRJ 200) Serial No. 7975. You are therefore required to return the ATL and AOC to the office of the Chairman Flight Standard Group upon receipt of this letter”