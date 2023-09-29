The helicopters have jet engines and with jet engines, it is so expensive that an hour training would take your entire Private Pilot Licensing (PPL) on the piston engine airplanes. So, the Ministry of Aviation decided to sell the helicopters and replaced them with piston engine helicopters. The only way you can sell it and get your money back is by auction, which is the approved process for selling government properties.

The process for selling started in 2019, we filed all the papers and requested for approval and evaluation from the minis- try. The ministry wanted us to sell it by the bluebook rating, which is the new helicopter prices, but we cannot sell old helicopters using the bluebook pricing.

So, we had to request the ministry to look into that issue and we told them that the aircraft have been with us for more than 10 years, redundant in the hangar. Yet, we maintain the helicopters annually to the tune of N500 million to sit in the hangar. So, after five years, we spent about N5 billion in maintaining the two helicopters, yet we don’t use them for training or to source any revenue from it. It was a waste for the college because the helicopters must be serviceable all the time. For the 12 to 13 years period, none of the two helicopters reached 40 hours flying time.

We talked to the ministry and the then minister, Hadi Sirika, agreed and approved the sales of the helicopters and we followed due process. We wrote to the Ministry, requesting to the Ministry of Works to get valuers to evaluate the helicopters, which was done. The Ministry of Works sent it to approved Federal Government auctioneers who came over and the helicopters were auctioned and at the end of the day, the helicopters were sold to two different companies at about $600,000 each.