The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has granted the International Aviation College (IAC), Ilorin approval to admit more students after the limitations placed on the school was relaxed.

The approval comes after NCAA expressed satisfaction with the compliance of the college with International best practices and regulations.

The certification was made possible through the support received from Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq -led administration which has provided several moral and financial backing to the College to regain its status as one of the training institutions of repute.

The Kwara State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr Alabi Afees Abolore, who revealed this, commended the Management, the Governing Board and the workforce of the College.

He expressed optimism that the College is gradually attaining an enviable height in the Aviation industry.

The Commissioner disclosed that the College has been granted approval to admit more new students for training into the College in next tranche.

Abolore stressed the need for continued compliance with quality and standard in the conduct of the training in order to achieve an output of efficient service delivery

Abolore who recalled the recent approval and release of the sum of N75m for the procurement of some equipment and upgrade of some facilities for the College assured them of the State Government’s readiness to further support the College in in all areas in order to enhance their Job performance

Commenting on the development , the Chairman of the Governing Council, Alhaji Ahmed Gobir and the Ag. Rector, Capt. Yakubu Okatahi hailed “the frantic and tireless” efforts of the Kwara State Government under AbdulRazaq to reposition the College for an effective and efficient service delivery.

“The Governor is doing everything possible aimed at ensuring that the image of the college is more pronounced and favourably compete among its peers locally and internationally,” the Chairman said.

The Regisrar of the College, Mall Jibril Jimada explained that the College has met the requirements of the NCAA which “has graciously relaxed the status of limitation placed on the College and consequently grants its approval for our Training Institution to admit new Students for Pilot Course (PPL, CPL, SE, ME, IR ) and Flight Operation Officers ( FOO ) Course.”

The Registrar expressed gratitude to the Governor for giving the College an enabling environment to thrive productively, adding that the approval to admit more new students into the College for training wouldn’t have been possible without the untiring commitment and huge investment of the present administration into the College.