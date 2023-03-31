From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Worried by the rate of unemployment, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and Poland and Denmark company; ERYK, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Nigerian Youths Skills Empowerment, NYSE -11 Programme.

NBTE Executive Secretary, Prof Idris Bugaje, described NYSE as a gateway to empowering youths with globally needed skills, adding that it would tame criminality which is linked to unemployment.

While dissecting the benefits of the initiative recently in Abuja, he said: “NYSE-II being celebrated today shall be the window of opportunity for Polytechnics in Nigeria and this will hopefully lead to greater admissions for our Polys.

“Welcome are grateful to ERYK and the Polish and Danish Ambassadors for their support and hope more trainees and opportunities in other skill areas shall open in the near future.

“Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy $432B p.a., most populous country in the continent. Nigeria has one of the youngest populations in the world, with more than 60% of its population under the age of 25 years.

“Unemployment is very high and is largely responsible for social unrest, crime, banditry and illegal migration across the Sahara to Europe.Something must be done to give hope.

“Honourable Minister of Education (HME), Adamu Adamu in January 2022 approved the NYSE to give opportunity to our youths with skills qualifications to go for further training and take jobs across the EU and the entire world.

“In 2022 attempts were made to reach out to Germany via Nigerian Embassy in Bonn and the GIZ in Abuja, under the NYSE-I January 2023 – Partnership with ERYK was discovered and that’s what we are here to celebrate NYSE-II.

“It provides opportunity for the training of Nigerian youths in relevant skills needed by industry across the globe. It facilitates legal migration of skilled Nigerian youths to Europe and the world to stem the tide of illegal and risky migrations.

“It enhances the skills of the Nigerian youths to eventually benefit the Nigerian economy in a win-win situation, and it creates employment opportunities for Polytechnic Diplomates to drive increased enrollment in Nigerian Polytechnics.

“Polytechnics are notified by NBTE for shortlist of their ND graduates with Upper Credit and not more than 25 years and not below 18 yrs of age. CBT Online Exams are conducted by NBTE to assess the capacity of applicants. ERYK receives CBT results and do final screening.

“Training offers are received by the successful candidates after (2) and (3) above for apprenticeships training in Poland and/or Denmark for two years.Successful candidates receive EU Skills Certification at the end of the years training in their trade areas.

“There is job offers and legal work permits to successful graduates (or return home if desired),” he said.

ERYK Group President, Jens-Christian Moller, further explained that the training “will enable successful candidates to acquire European Skills Certification as electricians, who may choose to work legally in these countries to address the skilled labour deficits occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic or return home with the knowledge acquired to contribute to Nigeria’s quest for technological development.”