From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), has commiserated with Daar Communications Plc over the demolition of its facilities by the Rivers State Government.

The Management of NBC, in a statement issued in Abuja, said it received with dismay, the demolition of the structure of African Independent Television, one of the flagships of the DAAR Communications Group, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

NBC also said it considered the action as regrettable, considering the impact of the broadcast media on the general development of Society.

“The NBC, hereby, conveys its commiseration with the Management and Staff of DAAR Communication for this unfortunate situation, and assures that she would deploy all resources at her disposal to pursue speedy and peaceful resolution of the matter.

“The Commission enjoins all parties involved in the impasse, to be law abiding, as she explores ways of resolving the issues at stake.

“This is in consonance with the Commission’s mandate as enshrined in Section 2(1)(q) of the NBC Act, which states that the Commission shall “intervene and arbitrate in conflicts in the broadcasting industry,” the statement read.