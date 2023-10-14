From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau (SAN), has congratulated all the advocates and the sole academic who were confirmed for elevation as Senior Advocates of Nigeria by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC).

The LPPC under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, recently confirmed the new SANs.

In a statement by the national publicity secretary of NBA, Akorede Habeeb Lawal, Maikyau also commended the LPPC for the thorough and painstaking consideration of all applications and determination of the successful applicants for the year 2003.

The NBA President noted that “the SAN rank is a continuous reminder to every legal practitioner that hard work and diligence are rewarding,” even as he urged the “SAN-designates to now consider themselves as leaders of the legal profession and recognise the heavy expectations that the profession and the society now have of them.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Maikyau has expressed shock and sadness over the death of Mr. Yinka Farounbi, former chairman of the Ikeja branch of NBA.

He described the deceased as a distinguished bar man and a complete gentleman who was well respected by many who came across him.

Recalling late Farounbi’s amiable personality, Mr. Maikyau said he struck a friendship with him at their first ever meeting, noting that his death was a huge loss to his family and the legal profession.