From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, has expressed shock over the passage Justice Chima Centus Nweze.

Nweze, a native of Enugu State, was a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, who passed away on July 30, 2023.

In a statement by the national publicity secretary of NBA, Akorede Habeeb Lawal said the association was dismayed when the news of Nweze’s passage filtered in.

The statement described the deceased as “an astute and erudite jurist.

“His lordship’s numerous decisions have shaped, impacted and developed our law and jurisprudence.

“He was a disciplined, hardworking, and courageous judicial officer,” it read.

The statement which was made available to our correspondent in Asaba on Monday, added that the NBA condoled “with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kayode Ariwoola, GCON, the entire Nigerian judiciary, the government and people of Enugu State, friends and family of Hon. Justice Nweze over the demise of his lordship and prays that the Almighty God comforts his lordship’s family and friends.”