From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA), Makurdi Branch, has celebrated the one year anniversary of the Maimuna Ikwulono led executives one year after their election into office.

During the anniversary celebration, the association also unveiled its website for the branch.

Addressing newsmen after the event, the first female Chairman of NBA Makurdi, Barr. Maimuna Ikwulono, said under the association in the last one year, have made tremendous successes including establishing smoother relationship and stronger collaboration with bodies and organizations.

She celebrated the unveiling of the NBA Makurdi website,saying it’s a window that has opened the branch up to the world adding “for us its a big plus because we are no longer a small, obscure branch. Anybody can get information about the branch; its leadership, membership, activities among others.”

Ikwulono also named upgrading of meeting hall from where they met it, refurbishment of their bus, carried out radio and TV programmes being part of their enlightenment programme of the administration, as part of their achievements.

She disclosed that as legal practitioners, “we now have Legal Practitioners Remuneration Order saying it a kind of unifying charges so you don’t pay 1million here and 3million there. It ensures unifying charges for member.

She also stated that the order would ensure that a lot of quacks in the profession will be taken out of the system.

The Chairman congratulated lawyers and expressed hope that with the development, there would be an improvement in the remunerations of members.

Speaking on insecurity in the state, the Chairman who noted that virtually everyone in the brach has been affected by insecurity ravaging Benue.

According to her, “It is so sad that the issue of insecurity has raged on and it is like we are under siege because it has taken a bigger dimension. It looks like land grabbing but the killings and carnage is far much. Its something the authorities must rise up to”

She expressed hope that the measures being taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will help curtail the security issues in the country especially Benue.

She also called for synergy, collaboration and joint operations between security agencies to restore peace in the land.

Ikwulono therefore pledged the commitment of NBA Makurdi branch to offer services where and when their intervention is needed.