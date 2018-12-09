The vice chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, Prof Christian Anieke, has identified corruption and poor enforcement mechanism as major impediments to the rule of law in the country.

Presenting a key note lecture, entitled “sustainability of the rule of law in the contemporary Nigerian Society” at the 2018 Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association, Enugu, yesterday, Prof. Anieke said that non adherence to the rule of law had brought about loss of confidence in the judiciary and the tendency of some aggrieved people to resort to self-help approach to resolve legal issues as well as insecurity.

While calling for improvement in the performance of stakeholders in the judiciary, the university don, emphasized that the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man.

He challenged both the government and the citizenry to adhere to all principles that would guarantee rule of law in Nigeria, stressing that a country’s judiciary should serve as the beacon hope of the people.

In her message to the occasion, the chief judge of Enugu State, Priscilla Emehelu, represented by

the president of the state court of appeal, Justice George Nnamani, stated that the judiciary had been at the forefront of enthroning a better, orderly and egalitarian society where the rule of law reigns.