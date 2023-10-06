BY PHILIP NWOSU

The Nigerian Navy said it has thwarted an illegal bunkering activity within Igboelejo community in Lagos State

According to the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, the patrol team of the force in a decisive response to intelligence received on October 5, 2023 through the state-of-the-art Maritime Domain Awareness Facility, the Falcon Eye Alignment, thwarted an illegal bunkering activity within the Igboelejo community area of Lagos State.



A statement from the Base Information Officers of the NNS BEECROFT, Sub Lieutenant Happiness Collins; “The patrol team vectored to the specified area successfully apprehended a large blue fiber boat suspected to be engaged in illegal bunkering.

“The vessel contains 205 drums of a substance suspected to be Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and other products. Regrettably, the perpetrators abandoned the boat and fled upon sighting our patrol team.

“The NNS BEECROFT patrol team acted with precision, securing the vessel and promptly transporting it to the Base.”



She said investigation and necessary actions to ensure appropriate handling of the incident is ongoing, adding that , “This operation underscores the Nigerian navy’s unwavering commitment under the leadership of the chief of the Naval staff Vice Admiral EI Ogalla to sustain maritime security and to eradicate illicit activities as well as activities that could trigger fire hazard in coastal communities and within our maritime domain.”

She said that the Nigerian Navy appeals to the general public to provide information necessary to nib catastrophe incidents in the bud as the Service remain steadfast in its mission to maintain a safe and secure maritime environment for the prosperity of our dear nation.