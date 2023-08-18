By Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Navy has restated its commitments towards ensuring that crude oil thieves are no longer given the space to operate within the country’s oil facilities in the Niger Delta area.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, gave the assurance in Lagos during a tour of the Nigerian Navy units in the state, noting that combating crude oil thieves is part of the force’s statutory responsibilities which could not be taken for granted.

Admiral Ogalla said he would lead the force to improve on its capacity and capability in fighting crude oil thieves and that the force would double its efforts to ensure that oil thieves no longer prosper within the Niger Delta area.

He noted that the tour of units and establishments of the force had become necessary, to enable him assess the situation on ground, with a view to finding out strategies on how to improve on their operations.

He said: “We have been and we keep ensuring that we combat crude oil thieves. It’s part of our statutory responsibilities which we cannot take for granted.

“We have been doing it and we are going to improve our capacity. We will double our efforts in this regard, believing that we will achieve the desired objectives.

“We have seen some challenges and noted what to do, particularly in the area of policing the country and the fight against oil theft in the Niger Delta, which is one of the critical areas we have assessed and are mapping out strategies to improve on the anti-oil theft. The purpose of this visit is to first of all see our units and establishments as they are, so that we assess the situation on ground to find strategies on how to improve on our operations.”

Admiral Ogalla further disclosed that the planned establishment of a Naval Base in Epe, Lagos, would ensure adequate protection for the Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ) , adding that with the strategic nature of Lagos to the economy of the country, provision of adequate security would enhance business activities within the country.

The CNS said establishment of new bases and strategic deployments were part of his policy direction, noting the importance of the seaports to the growth of the economy.

“We have secured the maritime environment to some extent in this country. We believe that we have the capability, most of the strategic bases like NNS BEECROFT and others are here in Lagos.”

The Chief of Naval Staff had earlier inspected facilities of the force at the Nigerian Navy Town, Ojo, the Naval Air Base, the Special Boat Services (SBS), the NNS Wey, and the Joint Maritime and Security Centre in the Navy Town.