Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has asserted that the Nigerian Navy has come to stay in Imo State, urging the country’s Central Naval Command to come to terms with that reality.

Governor Uzodimma spoke when the New Flag-Officer Commanding Central Naval Command at Oguta, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shetima paid a courtesy call on him at the Government House, Owerri.

Governor expressed delight receiving the Naval Chief and his entourage and advised the Command to “show serious interest in Imo State.”

This, he said, they can do by “establishing Naval Primary and Secondary Schools which the state doesn’t have.” “Again, the establishment of these institutions will give the families of officers and men of the Command assurance of coming to settle in Imo State.”

The governor regretted that Imo State has lost billions of Naira to oil theft in the past years as a result of lack of proper presence or ‘absence’ of the Navy. He noted that he was confident that the proper presence of the Navy will help Imo economy in particular and that of Nigeria in general to grow.

Governor Uzodimma thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for granting his request to establish the Naval Base at Oguta, noting that “the unity of Nigeria cannot be compromised.” He appealed to the officers and their other ranks to always see Imo State as a genuine partner.

Earlier, the Flag-Officer in-Charge of the Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shetima said he came to inform the governor that he had assumed duty. He then invite the governor to the flag-off of the dredging of Oguta Lake on the May 11.

He appreciated the governor for his numerous support to the Navy in the state via the provision of logistics and equipment, and assured that he will support the governor and the state to the benefit of Imo people and Nigeria as a whole.

Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Emeka Nduka, Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmos Iwu, Chief of Staff, Nnamdi Anyaehie and other key officials of government joined the governor in receiving his guests.