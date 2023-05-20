By Philip Nwosu

The Federal Government has granted approval to the Nigerian Navy to refurbish the force’s flagship, NNS ARADU, the Sunday Sun has learnt.

The revelation was made by the Chief of Naval Staff, CNS, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, during the opening of the Maritime Discourse, a programme scheduled to flag off activities for the Presidential Fleet Review 2023, which is being organized in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the Chief of Naval Staff, the NNS Aradu will be taken abroad for refit and returned within 24 months, which is the duration of the refurbishing programme.

NNS Aradu which has the call sign F89 is a frigate and the first of the MEKO 360 type general purpose frigates built by the German company, Blohm + Voss of Hamburg.

The 125.6-metre (412 ft 1 in) ship is the largest in the Nigerian Navy in capacity and capability, as the vessel has effective capabilities for anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, and participated in the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Trafalgar.

The Chief of Naval Staff had earlier reiterated the importance of having a strong naval force, noting that any impediment within the environment due to unavailability of a prepared naval fleet would have undesirable consequences on economic survival of nations.

He said that these compelling reasons, among others, are to further explore and unwrap formidable factors that can guarantee a prepared naval fleet poised to ameliorate maritime insecurity for prosperity.

Gambo said that the maritime discourse would provide a platform to collectively interrogate and highlight components of naval fleet readiness and how these components could be sequenced to deliver Nigerian Navy operational objectives for enhanced national prosperity.

His words: “It is against this backdrop, that the theme for the Presidential Fleet Review, “Fleet Readiness for National Prosperity”, was conceptualized to support this strategic level initiative and to emphasize essence of a ready and responsive naval fleet as well as its contributions towards attainment of national prosperity.

“A critical consideration of this concept is derived from interactions of the triune factors of the Man (representing the crew), the Machine, representing the various platforms and the Process, which encapsulates doctrine, policy and strategy.

“In order to put the foregoing imperatives into practical contexts, the theme was sub-divided into 4 areas; Doctrine/work up, Logistics Support, Fleet Maintenance and Crew Preparedness.”

Earlier, the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi said the Maritime Discourse is apt especially as Nigeria is having a sustained and unbroken 20 years of democratic transition, with higher potentials and hopes of a great future for the Armed Forces, adding that, the Nigerian Navy has continued to play a key role in shaping this great future.

Admiral Gambo said it is imperative that the Nigeria builds a virile, forward looking and responsive naval force that will be capable of safeguarding the nation’s maritime environment, where die-hard criminals are resolute on carrying out their nefarious activities with detrimental effect on the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy.

Consequently, he noted that, “ I cannot agree less with the CNS when he spoke of Mr President providing the catalyst for the Nigerian Navy to function effectively. I also agree with the CNS that the complementary triune factors of the Man, Machine and Process, mirrors the sub-topics of the theme for the Presidential Fleet Review: “Fleet Readiness for National Prosperity.”