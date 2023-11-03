From Fred Itua, Abuja

Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, yesterday, vowed to join other sister agencies in restoring peace to the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

He spoke in Abuja when he hosted the management of The Sun Publishing Limited, led by the Managing Director, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, in Abuja.

Represented by A.O. Olodude, the Chief of Naval, told the management of The Sun that a number of successes had been recorded in the country by the navy, especially in combating piracy and oil theft. The naval chief said Nigeria was removed from the list of countries involved in piracy in 2021.

Speaking further, he revealed that the navy is actively involved ensuring that total peace is restored and the high level of migration to other countries by young Nigerians reduced.

He said: “We want to appreciate The Sun management for coming to see us. The navy regards the media as a partner in the fight against piracy. The naval chief wants to carry the media along.

“The navy is participating in peacekeeping across all the six geopolitical zones of the country. Since 2021, Nigeria has been removed from the list of countries with cases of piracy. The navy needs partnership to help fight insecurity in Nigeria. The commitment to partner with us will be appreciated. We plead with you for a continuous partnership to fix Nigeria.”

In his earlier remarks, Mr. Onuoha hailed the appointment of the navy chief by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and pledged to support him to succeed.

He said: “Sometimes, we don’t take for granted what the navy does by manning our water territory. The navy has tried to reduce oil theft. The naval chief headed a team that tackled oil theft. We want to appreciate the navy for announcing an operational base in Enugu State.

“When we have men all over the place, it will be easier to protect Nigeria. The navy has deployed men to the South East to tackle insecurity. We want to partner with the navy.”