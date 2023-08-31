By Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Navy has apprehended four members of a security outfit, Tantita, over their alleged involvement in the illegal siphoning of crude oil from the country’s oil facility in the Niger Delta. The men, however, denied involvement in the alleged act.

Addressing journalists during a parade of the suspects, the Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kola Oguntuga, said the men were arrested while harassing some fishermen at a fishing community in Lagos, and trying to dispossess them of their engine boat. He said the arrested suspects have confessed to being members of Tantita security in Ondo State.

The Navy said the arrest of the men followed a distress call by residents of the community. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, when local youths reportedly heard gunshots in the vicinity of the community.

On receipt of the information, according to the Commander, naval patrol teams immediately launched a response operation.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the naval team met four individuals dressed in black T-shirts with TANTITA inscribed on the back, trying to recover a dismantled outboard engine from a local. The team recovered the engine and apprehended the four Tantita employees. It was after this arrest that the patrol team realised that the four individuals were part of a movement of a large wooden boat with two fibre boats.

“The four arrested individuals beckoned on the two fibre boats to approach them, but when they noticed navy patrol teams, the boats altered courses, fled away and abandoned the large wooden boat laden with 11 x 1000L Geepee tanks with product suspected to be stolen crude oil,” he said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Asonja Goddey (28); Obajimi Oluwaseyifunmi (38); Awoowo Aribo (35), and Oluwadaisi Balogun (40), all from Igbokoda in Ondo State. The owner of the boat they were trying to forcibly employ, Ishola Ojubuyi (42), was also taken into custody.

The Nigerian Navy has initiated an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident, particularly the possession of firearms used in the community, economic sabotage, how the product came from Ondo State to Lagos State, as well as attempting to steal a boat engine from the locals.

One Mr Owoyele Omotuyi, who was identified as a Tantita staff, came to secure release of the four apprehended suspects, claiming they were Tantita employees. All suspects, along with the confiscated exhibits, will be handed over to appropriate agencies for further necessary action and prosecution.

The Nigerian Navy, under the watch of Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, Chief of the Naval Staff, remains resolute towards ensuring the maritime environment is conducive for legitimate businesses necessary for economic prosperity of the nation.