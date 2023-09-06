By Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Navy has arrested three young men for allegedly printing a poster inviting people for recruitment and using the Nigerian Navy logo in Lagos.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of the Nigerian Navy attached to the NNS BEECROFT.

The suspects: Oladele Opeyemi Daniel,23, Eriwole Ogunlana, 24, and Mubarak Mayegun,24, were alleged to have also included the photo of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, in the poster with the intent of defrauding the general public.

On the authority of the Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, the men were handed over to the Lagos State Police Command at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti street, Yaba, for prosecution.

The Navy in statement, noted that the force under the leadership of Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, reaffirmed its commitment to thwarting all forms of illegality and remains resolute in providing conducive employment for law abiding citizens to go about their business as well as ensuring safety and security of the public, which is essential for the economic prosperity of our nation

The force also urge citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities promptly, as this is crucial in preserving integrity of the country’s defence forces and safeguarding the public from potential scams and fraudulent activities.

It was learnt that the men were apprehended by the operatives Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT on patrol within the vicinity of Isolo.

The statement said : “This operation, conducted on 1 September 2023, was initiated in response to alarming reports of fraudulent individuals featuring the image of Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral EI Ogalla in printed posters being circulated.

“The impostors sought to deceive the public into believing there exists a false collaboration between an illegal security outfit, tagged Gallantry Intelligence Corps of Nigeria and the Nigerian Navy.

“The Nigerian Navy appeals to the public to be mindful of unscrupulous elements, who want to inflict unnecessary hardship by using unpleasant means to lure innocent youths to commit resources for illegitimate employment. “