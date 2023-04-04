BY PHILIP NWOSU

The Nigerian Navy has announced realignment in the redeploying all the Flag Officers Commanding (FOCs) of its key commands in Lagos, Delta, and Cross River states.

The shakeup also saw the reappointment of the delegate to the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The Navy spokesman Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan while announcing the re-assignment of the senior officers named Rear Admiral Garba Abubakar as the head of the delegation to the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition.

The statement by Commodore Ayo-Vaughn also named the new Flag Officers Commanding (FOCs) to include Rear Admiral Joseph Akpan as the new FOC for Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Olusola Oluwagbire, formerly Director of Operations, Naval Headquarters as the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command.

Also Rear Admiral Patrick Nwatu, formerly the Director of Policy, Naval Headquarters was named as the Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command, while Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shettima, formerly Chief of Logistics, Naval Headquarters takes over as the Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command.

The appointed officers are as listed below by the Directorate of Naval Information; The Nigerian Navy had on Sunday 2 April 2023 released the appointments of senior officers of the ranks of Rear Admiral and Commodore. As part of the routine reorganization following the December 2022 promotion of senior officers in the Service, 52 rear admirals and 76 commodores have been affected by the new appointments. The new appointments indicate that Rear Admiral Garba Abubakar has been reappointed as the Nigerian Navy Delegate to the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition, Kingdom of Saudi Arabiawhile Rear Admiral Akano Adesope,formerly a Moderator at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru has been appointed as the Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordinance Depot. Rear Admiral Kennedy Egbuchulam, formerly Director of Administration, Naval Headquarters is now reappointed to Naval Headquarters as the pioneer Chief of Communications and Information Technology, Rear Admiral Nnamdi Muogilim, former Chief of Defence Space Administration, Defence Headquarters has been appointed as the Executive Director Operations, Navy Holdings Limited while Rear Admiral Adewale Olanrewaju, formerly Commander Nigerian Navy Ship WEY is to take over as the Director Standards, Naval Headquarters. The former Deputy Director Communication Intelligence at Defence Intelligence Agency, Rear Admiral Fatah Sanusi is now the new Executive Director, Administration, Human Resource & Personnel Management at the Navy Holdings Limited. Rear Admiral Nuhu Bala, the former Director of Transformation, Defence Headquarters has been reappointed as the Deputy Chief of Defence Space Administration, Defence Headquarters while Rear Admiral Danjuma Moses, former Director of Training, Defence Headquarters takes over as the Deputy Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

The routine reshuffling of the senior naval officers also affected Rear Admiral Vincent Okeke, former Director of Logistics, Defence Headquarters who has been reappointed to Defence Headquarters as Director of Plans and Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai,the immediate past Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Commandmoves to Defence Headquarters as the Director of Transformation. The former Director Veterans Affairs, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Ismaila Zelani has been reappointed to Naval Headquarters as Director of Administration, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Beckley, the erstwhile Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordnance Depot moves to Headquarters Defence Intelligence Agency as the Director of Logistics while Rear Admiral Domnan Dangwel, formerly Deputy Director Monitoring and Evaluation, Defence Headquarters resumes Naval Headquarters as the Director Special Projects. Rear Admiral Tanko Pani, who served as Director of Plans, Defence Headquarters has been reappointed to Defence Headquarters as the Director of Training. Rear Admiral Hamisu Sadiq, formerly the Deputy Director Earth Observation, Defence Space Administration, Defence Headquarters is now the Director of Safety, Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral Olusanya Bankole has been reappointed as the Director Communications, Naval Headquarters.

The immediate past Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu takes over as the Director Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate. Rear Admiral Kennedy Ezete, formerly Director of Transformation, Naval Headquarters moves to Defence Headquarters as the Director Project Monitoring while Rear Admiral Noel Madugu, formerly Deputy Director Special Operation Forces, Defence Headquarters has been reappointed to Defence Headquarters as the Director of Logistics.Rear Admiral Daupreye Matthew, the erstwhile Director of Logistics, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi is to resume as the Director Innovation and Concept Development, Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Emmanuel Nmoyem, formerly Deputy Director Administration at Defence Headquarters has been reappointed as the Director, Human Rights Desk, Defence Headquarters, The former Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Monday Unurhiere is now the Director of Plans, Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Hamza Kaoje has been moved from Headquarters Western Naval Command where he was the Chief Staff Officer to Defence Headquarters as the Director of Equipment Standardization and Harmonization, while Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, formerly Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command resumes as the Director of Operations, Naval Headquarters.

Additionally, the redeployment affected Rear Admiral Clement Atebi, the former Chief Staff Officer, Central Naval Commandwho moves to Naval Headquarters as the Director of Audit.Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Samson Bura, formerly Fleet Commander, Western Fleet moves to Defence Headquarters as Director Search and Rescue and Rear Admiral Oluwole Fadeyi, formerly the Command Operations Officer, Headquarters Eastern Naval Command is now appointed as Director Record, Returns and Analysis, Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Olusola Oluwagbire, formerly Director of Operations, Naval Headquarters takes over as the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command. Rear Admiral Mustapha Hassan, erstwhile Deputy Commandant. Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji is now the Director of Policy, Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral Bashir Mohammed, formerly Director Project Monitoring, Implementation and Evaluation Directorate, Naval Headquarters has been reappointed to Naval Headquarters as the Chief of Logistics. The former Director Project Monitoring, Defence Headquarters, Rear Admiral Julius Nwagu has been moved to Naval Headquarters as the Director Campaign Planning while Rear Admiral Patrick Nwatu, formerly the Director of Policy, Naval Headquarters takes over as the Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command. Relatedly, Rear Admiral Mike Oamen who was the Chief Staff Officer, Headquarters Eastern Naval Command is the Director Veterans Affairs, Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral James Okosun, formerly Director Marine Engineering, Naval Headquarters takes over as the Commandant Nigerian Naval Engineering College, Sapele. Rear Admiral Suleiman Abdullahi has been reappointed as the Managing Director Admiralty Exchange Limited, Navy Holdings Limited while Rear Admiral Kasimu Bushi has been reappointed as the Chief of Accounts and Budget, Naval Headquarters.

Furthermore, Rear Admiral Joseph Akpan, formerly the Director of Plans, Naval Headquarters takes over as the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command and Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shehu,formerly Director of Equipment Standardization and Harmonization, Defence Headquartershas been appointed as the Director MarineEngineering, Naval Headquarters. Also, Rear Admiral Abdullahi Ahmed, formerlythe ChiefStaff Officer, Headquarters Naval Training Commandmoves to Naval Headquarters as the Director, Recruitment, Reserve and Resettlement. Rear Admiral Fredrick Damtong has been reappointed Director Weapon Electrical, Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral

Abdul-rasheed Haruna, the immediate past Commander Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT is now the Chief Staff Officer, Headquarters Eastern Naval Command while Rear Admiral John Mamman, formerly the Director, Recruitment, Reserve and Resettlement, Naval Headquarters has been appointed as the Chief Staff Officer, Headquarters Western Naval Command. The immediate past Commander Naval Base Lake Chad, Rear Admiral John Okeke is to take over as the Chief Staff Officer, Headquarters Central Naval Command. Rear Admiral Olatunde Olodude formerly a Directing Staff at the National Defence College, Abuja is to take over as the Fleet Commander, Western Fleet while Rear Admiral Chijioke Onyemaobi has been reappointed as the Director Ships Spares, Naval Headquarters.

Other senior officers affected by the new appointments are Rear Admiral Sunday Atakpa, formerly Commander Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH and now appointed the Chief Staff Officer,Headquarters Naval Training Command. Rear Admiral Abdul-hamid Baba-Inna, formerly the Commander Nigerian Navy Ship DELTAand now appointed the Director of Legal Services, Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral Patrick Effah has been reappointed the Director Maritime Domain Awareness, Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Chidozie Okehie has been reappointed the Director Personnel Release, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Olusegun Soyemi, formerly the Fleet Commander, Eastern Fleet has been appointed as the Director, Monitoring and Evaluation Analysis while Rear Admiral Ebiobowei Zipele has been reappointed as the Commandant Defence Intelligence College, Karu.