From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) Nnewi kicked off 3-week capacity building on emergency management for the staffers of the health institution.

In his address to the participants, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of the hospital, Associate Prof Ogochukwu Ezejiofor said the capacity building was part of the initiatives of the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the NAUTH, Associate Prof Joseph Ugboaja to make the health institution one of the best in Nigeria.

The CMAC noted that the quality of medical personnel at the hospital must be given a boost for the implementation of the vision and mission of the health institution to become a high-ranking hospital in healthcare delivery system and a medical tourist center within and outside the country.

He said that the NAUTH had engaged many medical professionals and non medical workers to ensure quality service delivery in the health institution.

“The hospital has acquired a whole lot of facilities and medical equipment for all the departments so as to actualize the dream and vision of the CMD, Associate Prof Ugboaja for the hospital. The 3-week training programme on emergency management is to prepare and equip the staff of the hospital to effectively handle emergencies and it’s a known fact that emergency management is crucial in healthcare delivery system, ” he said.

Also speaking, a consultant and community Physician, Dr Nkiru Ezeama who was the Chief Trainer for the 3-week programme said that the capacity building was a great opportunity for the participants to get themselves better equipped for the task ahead in emergency management.

Dr Ezeama noted that training on emergency had become very important since patients could die due to mismanagement or lack of management of emergencies.

She disclosed that the training programme was in partnership between NAUTH and RUXEL Technical Services Ltd, Abuja.

Dr Ezeama further disclosed that 268 participated in the training programme, noting that the large turnout left the impression that the participants were serious with the programme.

“The trainees at the end of their training are expected to go and make impact in their various departments and hospitals, ” she told the participants.

The resource persons were Dr Obiesi Emmanuel; Dr SPU Nkwerem; Dr Uche Nwankwo and Dr Uchenna Nwadi, among others.