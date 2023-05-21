From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

All roads led to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State, weekend, as President Muhammadu Buhari officially commissioned the permanent site of the health institution under the leadership of Dr Joseph Ugboaja as the Chief Medical Director (CMD).

President Buhari who was represented by the Minister of State for Health, Joseph Ekumankama at the event expressed satisfaction at the level of transformation and rapid development at the permanent site.

He disclosed that the National Health Act had made it mandatory for all Nigerians to have access to free medical attention up to the tune of N250,000 annually, no matter the ethnic nationality or religion.

He said the Act has also supported the issuance of health insurance for all Nigerians.

Mr President said that the federal government had paid adequate attention to budget funding, adding that the importance of the teaching hospital in making available quality healthcare delivery system to the entire South-East residents would not be over-emphasised.

According to him, moving the hospital to its permanent site was a historical event which he noted began over twenty years ago. He appealed to the residents, staff, and management of the health institution to ensure that the facilities were protected against vandalism.

“What we see here today represents lots of sacrifices. Many projects sought the attention of the national budget, but the Federal Government decided to invest heavily in this particular project because of its importance to the well-being of the people.

“It will be a thing of sorrow if, in the next few years to come these facilities are seen to be deteriorating. Make sure you do everything possible to ensure that you render the best health care services to the people who will come from far and near to receive medical health care from this hospital and ensure the maintenance of these beautiful edifices.”

The Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, noted that one of the main objectives of the SDGs was to make ensure an effective primary healthcare delivery system in rural areas.

The CMD in his welcome address noted that the inauguration and moving into the hospital’s permanent site was one of his main priorities when he took charge.

“Our vision rests on nine strategic pillars. These are strong corporate governance structure; infrastructural development, use of State of the art and modern equipment, strategic human resource management and robust financial management system.

“Others include staff welfare and motivation, partnerships and collaborations, use of ICT and e-medicine as well as research and innovations. In the two years, we have consistently worked along these thematic areas and part of the result is what you are observing today, ” he said.

Dr Ugboaja assured that under his watch the hospital would be transformed to an extent that it would be competitive worldwide among the top five in the world.

The Chairman, Management Board of the NAUTH, Chief Ezekiel Afukonyo, explained that since its inception, more than three decades ago, the health institution had operated from its temporary site, which he noted had limited space for proper healthcare delivery and possible expansion.

The Board Chairman also said that the board resolved to move the hospital to its permanent site to satisfy the medical needs of the people.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, who represented Governor, Charles Soludo noted that Nnewi had been designed to be among the centres for advanced medical services.

“We thank the President for this historic event, which started over two decades ago. We plan to be producing oxygen cylinders here and to make this place a centre to provide advanced medical services. Buildings, equipment and structure do not make a hospital, what makes a hospital is the quality of services being rendered and we will continue to partner with relevant institutions to ensure enhanced service delivery, ” the Commissioner said.

The facilities commissioned on the occasion at the permanent site are Igwe Orizu International ICT Centre, a speciality building, a medical ward complex, an accident and emergency complex, a mother and child centre, a trauma ward, and a special treatment centre.

Others are a molecular laboratory, paediatric emergency building, surgical ward complex, diagnostic centre, tiled road networks 1, 2, 3, & 4, oxygen plant, and cryogenic oxygen production unit, among others.