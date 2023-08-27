From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

More than 2,000 residents of Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State have received free medicare from Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF).

The recipients made up of all ages were offered free tests, drugs, scan, eye glasses, counseling, among other services in collaboration with Rotary club and Oraifite Improvement Union (OIU).

In his speech with the theme, “Free Mega Medical Out Reach Mission”, Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Somto Udeze commended the foundation for the gesture, describing it as the greatest gift to humanity.

“There’s no greater gift one can offer to his people than such that has to do with life and health, especially the elderly and the indigent.

“Many of these people we see here may find it difficult to consult a doctor in the next three years for lack of money. So, this is a rare opportunity Sir Emeka Offor is offering his people,” he said.

The Speaker prayed for God’s blessings on the benefactor, as he challenged other spirited individuals to emulate him in assisting government to provide community development-related services to the people.

“The government has plans to replicate Primary Health Centres in all communities in the State as well as create general hospitals in Local Government Areas they are not existing.

Also speaking, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Associate Prof. Joseph Ugboaja said people of the area were privileged to have the benefactor as one of their own. He promised another free medical outreach at the permanent site of the hospital.

The CMD also announced special package where patients above 80 years would have access to free medical services at the facility.

“Our vision is to rank among the five top hospitals in the country. So, our people will no longer be traveling abroad to access medicare,” he added.

SEOF Co-ordinator, Sir Tony Obi, earlier, said the foundation had embarked on free medical treatments for barely fifteen years of its establishment.

He said its founder, Sir Emeka Offor had severally sponsored major health treatments, including liver transplants and eye surgery overseas, adding that the beneficiaries had survived and living their normal lives till date.

“This collaboration became necessary for these three entities because of the common interest each has for the health of the people around, besides to alleviate poverty amongst the populace.

“For us the foundation (SEOF) part of our cardinal objective is health, hence the SEOF scheme since inception had embarked on free medical treatments since August 2008 about fifteen years now.

“At the inception we collaborated with the SEOF.The result of the Health scheme has been very encouraging. The SEOF health scheme involved general out patients unit on primary seale level.

“Serious referral cases are lodged with tertiary Hospitals such as NAUTH and others. The bills of such referrals are borne by the SEOF.

“Our founder Sir Dr.Emeka Offor had severally sponsored major health treatments such as liver transplants and eye surgery overseas.

“To God be the glory, The beneficiaries of these complex treatments had survived and are living their normal lives now.

“Our founder, Sir Dr Emeka Offor is neck deep into way and manners of bringing succor to the infirmed in society across board.

“To this effect, he has contributed immensely towards diseases eradication by using his foundation (SEOF) and other conglomerates in his business links to sponsor health programmes such as the Rotary International Club (Polio Eradication) and Carter Foundation (River Blindness, etc).

“The Rotary Club collaboration is of essence because of the commitments of Rotary in health affairs where members use their talent treasure and time in handling issues in health programmes, thus their volunteers would be of immense help to this mission by these qualities for which they are noted for.

“The Present O.I.U. executive members are health conscious, no wonder, the President General is instrumental in engaging the T.B screening Team to be part of this Mission, they are conscious of her populace knowing the the state of their health, ” he said.

Other personalities that graced the occasion were traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Dan Udoji, Majority Leader, State House of Assembly, Engr. Ikenna Ofodeme and President General of the community, Sir Vic Dike.