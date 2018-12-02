When God commanded in Genesis 1:3 “Let there be light”, I doubt if Nigeria was factored into the equation. While the rest of the continent, which was hitherto tagged Dark Continent, has moved on to lit up their countries, Nigeria is still trapped in its inglorious past and an uncertain future. Small and irrelevant countries within the continent, have long fixed their power wahala. But not so for Nigeria, Africa’s so-called giant.

The epileptic power situation in Nigeria has defied common sense. It appears as if all the witches and wizards have connived to frustrate any plan to fix our messy power problem. The same witches and wizards have succeeded in frustrating President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to generate 19,000 megawatts before 2019.

After the privatisation of the power sector in 2013 by the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, 11 Distribution Companies (DISCOs) emerged. It was a huge sigh of relief when the landmark feat was achieved. Not many had expected the process to succeed.

Like the telecommunications sector, Nigerians had hoped that the investors were going to pump in some money and revive distribution lines. That expectation is becoming a nightmare. Instead, DISCOs are now agents of darkness. They have become so notorious that Nigerians are not sure if they should defer whatever hope that is left.

Amidst the array of complaints from customers across the various states of the Federation, Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), has earned a reputation for itself. The nauseating arrogance of its management, headed by one Funke Osibodu, is suffocating. “I am not sure if there is any iota of humanity flowing through her veins,” an aggrieved customer joked recently.

She treats people with disdain and doesn’t respect any authority, including the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki. Osibodu behaves like the Lord of the Manor. She has defied appeals from senators, members of the House of Representatives, revered traditional rulers and even clergymen. She only listens to herself and calls anybody’s bluff.