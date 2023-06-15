From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A pro-democracy group under the umbrella of the Natives, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and newly elected Senate President, Godswill Akpabio over the successful conclusion of the election of the 10th National Assembly.

The Natives claimed that they are particularly impressed with the qualitative and capable leaders of the 10th Assembly, noting that Tinubu, barely two weeks in office, has startled both old and young, minorities and majority, naysayers and believers.

The group, in a statement signed by Supreme Leader of the Natives, Olalekan Smart Edwards, explained that in just 15 days, President Tinubu’s inclusiveness and deliberate strategy to elevate the lives of Nigerians in this country is appealing.

Titled; ‘A new Era is quickly emerging and we are glad’, the Natives wrote; “we hereby commend and congratulate Mr. President for the successful emergence of qualitative and capable leaders of the 10th Assembly, Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas.

“Mr President, barely two weeks, your actions in office have startled both old and young, minorities and majority, naysayers and believers.

“From your decisive political will showed on fuel subsidy to your ability to bring countrymen, workers back to the negotiating table, to the choice of reputable and capable COS and the SGF, the harmony of security agencies, engagement of stakeholders, the historical bills signed to the critical support given to your party’s candidate at the parliamentary elections, it is safe to say a new era is here.

“We are finally assured that the full stream strides to good governance is here, the pathway to the delivery of hope renewed is secured and we call on all Nigerians to join this wagon to greatness

“In just 15 days, your inclusiveness and deliberate strategy to elevate our lives in this country is appealing. By courage, compassion and commitment you set out to free our common heritage from those that held us back and as you constantly bulldoze the way this has clearly heightened our confidence,” the statement read.

While advising President Tinubu, the Natives noted: “We encourage you to stay on course, we salute your doggedness and support how you are daily translating your manifestos to reality. Nigeria in the hands of a dedicated democrat, must catch up for 30 years delay in our journey to hope and prosperity for the common man.

“You have empowered your administration with visionary allies, builders and lovers of progress and prosperity, so hope renewed is secure,” the group claimed.

Commenting further the Natives noted that; “Akpabio as the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly, is a team player that will showcase a pro-people parliament and will provide the platform for a robust, inclusive creative and harmonious assembly, that will work together across party lines to achieve, accelerate and accomplish the vision you have set for the country.”

“We as Natives congratulate Akpabio as a man of history and sagacity, also the 10th Assembly. They surely deserve an all round goal getter, a development focused leader and a competent parliamentarian who is an inspirational team player.

“We call on President Tinubu to keep up the spirit, the engagements, forthrightness and courage to unburden the country from its shackles. We pray for God’s continued protection and wisdom in all your affairs.

“We wish to assure Mr President of our support to help rid the country from saboteurs internally and externally, our eyes shall continue to be on every step you are taking to better our lives and shall not relent in this onerous task,” the statement read.