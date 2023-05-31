From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A pro-democracy group under the auspicesof the Natives, has pleaded with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima to reach out to the presidential candidates of other political parties in the 2023 presidential election.

The group particularly appealed to President Tinubu to explore every avenue to reach out to Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi as he did to former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, the Supreme Leader of the Natives, Smard Edwards, said: “The first burden on the nation is to free Nigeria from those that held us bound by fleecing our resources and improverish our people, it is a new dawn.

“President Tinubu has set to serve, he will make bold decisions, he will consult and will be fair, we trust he will reach out to Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi and he has already reached out to Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. We can all build this nation together and the solutions rest in all of us.

“It is not only about elections, its about our history, our bond, the people, the parties, the policies, the progress is all directed towards better life for all Nigerians home and abroad,” he said.

Edward, who doubled as the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum and Energy Related Matters, Civil Society of Nigeria, declared support for the removal of fuel subsidy by the Tinubu-led administration.

He maintained that no nation can continue to waste about N400 billions to few people monthly, demanding immediate revocation of licence of some people in oil sector described as “saboteurs” and those hoarding the product across the Nigeria.

While calling on all Nigerians to align with the President’s roadmap to prosperity of the country, Edwards declared that his group will engage President Tinubu meaningfully to ensure that the country is governed under the rule of law and for the prosperity of all Nigerians.

“Mr. President, we heard you loud and clear, the budget that you have glimpsed and heard before assuming office makes no room for fuel subsidy, therefore fuel subsidy is gone.

“We want to state clearly that as citizens of Nigeria, we asked for it, we will not postone any dooms day, as a matter of fact there is no doom.

“We asked every candidate for the removal, we demanded it from the past government, we were assured it will never go beyond June, we formed a coalition for the sector, we got the assurance of Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, the NLC, the TUC, the political parties, former President Buhari.

“We asked the Ministry of Finance, we demanded it from NNPC Ltd, we gathered Civil Society for it and we knew it was coming, it will end in June and we will never allow anyone to reinstate this sabotage of our livelihoods.

“No country can consistently allow N400 billion monthly to a few Nigerians, we support this position and we agree with the NNPC Ltd too, rather the N400 billion per month can be invested in the one million jobs, digital economy, health, infrastructure, agriculture, education and incentives.

“We call on Mr. President to give no restraint to the immediate revocation of any licence of saboteurs, deal decisively with any attempt to make live unbearable for citizens by any beneficiaries of subsidy or its removal.

“Young people, women, disabled and all Nigerians, the time to reinvest over N400 bn monthly on us and for our sake, our parents and our children is here.

“We shall engage President Bola Ahmed Tinubu meaningfully to ensure that this country is governed under the rule of law and for the prosperity of all Nigerians. The Natives hereby call on all Nigerians to align with the President whose colours have moved from blue white and red to green white green,” the group noted.