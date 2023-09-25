By Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), yesterday, reiterated calls for harmonious dialogue between the Federal Government and organised labour to avert the looming nationwide strike.

Director-general of NECA, Wale Smatt-Oyerinde, said the view of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) “is that of deep concern, if not anxiety”.

“As a matter of fact, the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria is reiterating its call on the Federal Government and the labour unions to work assiduously to avert disruption of socioeconomic activities in the country,” he said.

Oyerinde noted that the economic indicators were not good and, simply put, the economy cannot afford a nationwide strike at this time.

The Organised Private Sector of Nigeria is comprised of five business membership organizations, namely: Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN); Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA); Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA); Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME); and Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI).

The NECA DG stated that members of the OPSN have keenly watched the back-and-forth consultations between the government on the one hand and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on the other hand. He said, “It is evident that the series of consultations between the Federal Government and the labour unions have not yielded positive results and the latter has resolved, in one way or the other, to go ahead with the protest/strike.

“We are worried that adequate consideration is not given to the dire situation of the economy and the devastating/disruptive impact that a nationwide strike will have on the country at this time.”

The NECA boss said government and labour need to understand that Nigeria’s economy is being de-marketed and the livelihood of the average Nigerian is being diminished by “this incessant bickering.”

“One is beginning to wonder if the wellbeing of more than 200 million Nigerians is being factored into their negotiations,” he said.

Oyerinde said, while recognizing the right of the labour unions to pursue the welfare of their members, NECA will continue to implore government to employ its best endeavours to re-engage the leadership of the unions and find an amicable ground to avert the imminent disruption in business activities that will attend the protest and nationwide strike.

He opined that adequate consideration should be given to the dire state of the economy and the possible unintended consequences of social unrest that may result from the protests.

In the same vein, Oyerinde said while appreciating the deep concern of its members about the imminent strike, “we urge the management to be circumspective in their business operations, as we continue to intervene in last minute attempts to avert the strike”.

He expressed that adequate measures should be taken to protect company assets, while contingency plans must be made to keep business afloat.

According to the NECA DG, it is important to begin to have a conversation around how the labour unions and the government can resolve their issues without jeopardizing the livelihood of the average Nigerian and truncating business projection and activities.

He said, “There should be some innovation around how the conversation between the government and labour will not always end up in holding the economy hostage.

“The unintended consequence on the fortune of the average business and people of Nigeria is unwarranted and becoming too high.”

He added that government should demonstrate good faith in keeping to its promises during the negotiations and abstain from making promises they cannot or do not intend to keep.

On the other hand, Oyerinde advised that labour should also do a realistic assessment of its demands, within the context of prevailing economic realities, while going the extra mile to indicate how its demands could be met.

He stated, “I look forward to a time that labour would extend the scope of its demands to include recommendations on how government can meet those demands, with implementation strategies and realistic timelines. “Governance is a collective effort and all the segments of the society should realistically hold government accountable and demand improved wellbeing of the people.”