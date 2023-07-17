In a bid to annihilate age cheating in the Nigerian sports scene, the federal government of Nigeria has initiated a National Identification Number (NIN) verification policy for athletes.

The initiative was announced during a one-day technical meeting between the officials of the Federal Ministry of Youth and sports development, the local organizing committee – Delta State sports commission – and technical directors of the 36 states and federal capital territory, Abuja.

The technical directors of the states had on Monday, July 17, converged on Asaba, the capital city of Delta State to meet over the modalities to adopt for the 7th National Youth Games to be hosted by the ‘Big Heart of the Nation’

Part of the discussion held at the meeting includes the screening module for the young athletes – a result which yields all youth’s athletes for the games compelled to tender their National Identification Number certificate.

The 7th National Youth Games hosted by Kwara State in 2021 will take place in Delta State from September 7 to 17, 2023.