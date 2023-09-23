By Emma Jemegah in Asaba

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged the athletes and delegates at the ongoing National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State to use the opportunity the games provided to propagate the unity of the country.

President Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, said apart from the development of sports and discovering and nurturing talents, the National Youth Games is conceived to foster unity among the various nationaliies of the country.

He also charged the participants to enjoy the games free of complaints, cheating and avoid drugs.

“It’s my hope and wish that the outcome will lead to the development of the talents and contribute to national unity,” President Tinubu said.

While declaring the games open, Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori assures of good hosting, saying that the games is a unifying factor, stressing that Delta State has continued to make resources available for the development of sports because of its believe that sports can position Nigeria positively among the commity of Nations.