From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Nigerian patriots in persistent crusade for a greater country are billed to attend the second edition of ‘Handshake Across Nigeria” summit in Enugu on Friday.

Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) and Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi would lead his brother Governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Chukwuma Soludo (Anambra), Hope Uzodimma (Imo) and the chief host, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), to the programme.

Organised by a leading Igbo tink tank, Nzuko Umunna, the event will be co-chaired by Chairman, Elders Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and Prof James Ayatse, Tor Tiv.

Other personalities expected at the event include leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, his Afenifere counterpart, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, President, Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr Pogu Bitrus and Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Okey Emuchay.

Details from Chairman, Nzuko Umunna Handshake Across Nigeria Planning Committee, Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu said senior lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome will deliver the keynote on the theme: “Building bridges for a new Nigeria,” while guest speakers are Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, spokesman of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr Regina Njoku, Sen. Shehu Sani and Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of the Yoruba Nation.

The information further stated that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ adu Abubakar, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, Chairman, South East Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife, and Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, Obi of Onitsha, are royal fathers of the day.

According to the organisers, the “Handshake Across Nigeria” project is dedicated to expanding friendships and cementing bonds between Ndigbo and other nationalities of Nigeria.

“It will again raise the decibel of our strength in diversities, as our great heritage for our desired unity and development,” Nzuko Umunna said.”