Tells citizens to back President for growth

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Some Christian clerics under the aegis of National Solemn Assembly, has noted that outcome of the Supreme Court verdict that upheld the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu was the will of God.

Candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi had contested the victory of President Tinubu, but lost at the apex court.

The leaders made their submission, yesterday in Abuja at a a prayer rally ahead of the national day of prayer slated December 1st 2023, at the end of a 40-day fasting which commenced on the 20th of October, and expected to end on the 30th of November.

They urged the PDP and LP to accept the result in good faith with the belief they stand a better chance in subsequent polls.

Chairman, Planning Committee for the National Solemn Assembly, Archbishop Leonard Kefas Bature urged citizens to participate in the ongoing fasting and prayers for the nation.

According to Bature, prayer rallies and sensitisation would continue in order to ensure all Nigerians take part in the programme.

He said: “We thank God because everything that has happened in Nigeria has happened the way God wanted it. So everybody should join in thanking God and we thank God for everybody, we thank God for our president and and his winning team.

“We also thank God for all the other candidates, we thank them for maintaining peace, law and order.

“If you don’t get today you can get tomorrow, so let everybody put trust in God and at the right time, God knows who to honour at what time.”

He added, “Nigerians must recognise the fact that were it not for God, a lot of things would have gone wrong in this country. Many people have prophesied all manner of doom to our country; some people said Nigeria is a failed experiment, some people said oh Nigeria is a failed nation.

“All these financial statements God has not allowed any of them to come to pass. That is why we want to gather to thank God. You know that we came through a very toxic election and a lot of people have divergent opinions and views, but the will of God has prevailed.

“God has given us a leader and it is now time for all of us to gather and unite and support our leader, our president, so that Nigeria will make rapid progress.”

The Assembly’s Secretary, Dame Comfort Otera Chigbue, who noted that various prayers would be offered bothering on the rising insecurity, harsh economy amongst other ranging issues in the country, explained that the National Solemn Assembly was a non denominational gathering of both Christians and non Christians.

“It is for everybody, whether you’re a Christian or not join us to thank God because God is for everybody, God is our Creator and we are here to thank God for Nigeria, the mineral resources, for the humanity, for our leaders, children and family.”

Commenting on the insecurity in the country, Chigbue who doubles as the national legal director of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said, “We have been praying individually and God has been answering and we will continue to pray. Nigeria is not the only country facing this but Nigerians are trying, we are cooperative. Our leaders are trying like every other leader.

“Some (countries) are going through a lot of terrible things but if this is the only thing God has given us as a cross for us to bear we should bear it with strength, commitment, love and assurance that this country is going to work. I believe in this country, I believe in the glory of this country, I believe in the unity and justice of this country that equity will prevail and people will come to this country and say yes, I went to a great country called Nigeria.”