From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), have moved to reinforce collaboration between the ministry and the institute.

The development took place in Abuja when the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, received in audience, the Director-General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Dr Joseph Ochogwu, and his management team.

During the meeting, both parties engaged in substantive discussions focused on reinforcing collaboration in pursuit of Nigeria’s national interest.

Tuggar’s Media Team, in a statement made available to Saturday Sun, said: “This encounter underscores the commitment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and IPCR to fostering synergy and unity of purpose, thereby contributing to the realization of Nigeria’s strategic objectives on the global stage.

“The discussions held today reflect the dedication of these distinguished institutions towards promoting peace, stability, and prosperity, not only within Nigeria, but also on the international front.

“This harmonious engagement marks a significant step in advancing Nigeria’s diplomatic efforts and strengthening its position as a responsible and influential global player.”

Recall that the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution was established in February, 2000 by the Federal Government as a parastatal under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The institute has as its primary objective, being a research centre, a think-tank and an agency to strengthen Nigeria’s capacity for the promotion of peace and conflict prevention, management and resolution.