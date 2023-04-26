• Patients buy syringes, gloves, soaps, others

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Services at the National Hospital, Abuja, are fast deteriorating. Patients are increasingly losing hope in the ability of the hospital to confront their health challenges.

Investigations revealed that things have worsened to the point that patients are asked to buy syringes, soaps, gloves, face masks, laboratory reagents, drugs and several other consumables that ought to be provided by the hospital for treatment of patient’s ailments.

Workers in the hospital said they are seriously disturbed by the deteriorating state of the hospital which ought to be leading in terms of quality and affordable health care service delivery in Nigeria.

Some of the health workers said they are particularly concerned that neither the management of the hospital nor the federal ministry of health was acting on the matter to improve services at the hospital.

A female health worker who pleaded for identity protection said for several months and beyond, patients in her department have been the ones taking care of consumables being used to attend to them.

She said: “It’s shameful and painful, but there’s nothing we could do about the situation. I and other colleagues always advised the patients, politely, to procure these items, either on their way to the hospital or at the nearby pharmacies, so they can get services like injections, drips, wound dressing and several other services as quickly as possible because the hospital has failed to procure and supply them to us.

“We often tell the patients that anything other than that could result in delayed services, and the consequences always turn out bitter. For instance, in Trauma Centre, many patients’ cases get worsened because they could not afford to procure certain things that hospital could not provide.

“Trauma Centre is mostly for the treatment of accident victims, fire burn victims and similar cases. But lately, services there have dropped below standard. Patients now enjoy expected quick services only at the first few days of admission, and subsequently, the patients are asked to provide items like wound dressing materials and other things needed to attend to them, and in many cases, the patients are unable to provide that.

“The implication is that such patient’s wounds and cases are unattended to. As a result, the situation deteriorates. In cases of wounds, infection sets in, and often times, lead to the death.

“But each time we raise these concerns highlighting our challenges and items we need to work with, we don’t get positive response. We are not attended to and no genuine explanation is provided.

Aside our efforts, some people from the store or procurement department, possibly, out of ‘eye service’ come to take request of things we need. Afterwards, they asked that we put it in requisition form and submit, but the items are never supplied.

“Similarly, consultants, in the cause of their routine ward round see and take note of these challenges, but do little or nothing about it. We have presented these challenges to the management at different forums but little or nothing is done about it. It’s a terrible situation.

“Despite these challenges, I can tell you that my department (name withheld) is far better when compared to the rot in other departments. These rots are evident in the laboratory, Trauma Centre, cancer and several other departments. The situation is pathetic and patients are the ones suffering the more.

“For instance, patients who visit the laboratory department are told that reagents are not available, and they are either asked to go buy the reagents or seek for services elsewhere, and most cases a particular laboratory is recommended. In fact, laboratories outside the hospital are often invited to come pick the samples.

“From all indications, these laboratories and pharmacies work hand-in-hand with some doctors in the hospital aside their private hospital deals. These facilities, from all indications, send kick-backs to the doctors. Conspicuous around the National Hospital are big pharmacies and laboratories where patients are mostly referred to, for drugs including syringe, face mask and other things that ought to be provided in the hospital.”

Insufficient bed space

Regarding bed spaces in national hospital, the health worker said that insufficient bed spaces has resulted in patients being admitted in different ward where space is found not minding the department:

“If you visit orthopedic or other ward, you won’t be surprise to see patients with different ailments being admitted there, and that’s because space was found there at that time. It’s the same thing across all wards in the hospital. Ward arrangement when it comes to bed space has been jettisoned because of insufficient bed spaces. Patients are sent anywhere space is found.

“Cancer and other patients with some ‘complicated’ health issues seem to be worst hit in all these because of the fragility of their cases, and uncertainties surrounding cancer treatment in Nigeria, particularly at the National hospital, Abuja.”

A patient, Nehemiah Musa, said he was referred to National Hospital from Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, Nasarawa State: “As I was leaving FMC Keffi for the National Hospital, someone who, must have had terrible experience, hinted me on what to expect, and lo and behold, it turned out so.

“I wasn’t surprised with what I saw when I came. I had prepared my mind that I may be asked to buy some things that the hospital should, ordinarily, provide.”

Spokesman of the hospital, Tayo Haastrup, told Daily Sun, that the claims are untrue: “We have repeatedly asked Matrons who are in charge of wards and encourage them to always visit the store to request for whatever they need for work, and most importantly, do a follow up. But unfortunately, many of them don’t do that.

“The hospital might run out of certain items at a point which is normal, but it’s always for short time. It’s the responsibilities of the health workers to return to the store few hours or days later to confirm if the needed items have been procured.

“Besides, we have funds domiciled in the Office of Director of Research, as well as impress for emergency uses, particularly in the purchase of drugs and items.”

He said the hospital management repeatedly asked the health workers to always encourage patients to buy medical pack which costs N15, 000:

“In the pack are basic items needed to attend to patients. But it’s not compulsory for patients. They are at liberty to buy pack or make alternative arrangements.”

He, however, reassured the workers that things would change for good because a new substantive Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof Mahmud Raji, has been appointed: “He’s someone who is committed to welfare of staff and making available working tools.”