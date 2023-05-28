From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Chairman of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Osun State, Mr Wale Adebayo has congratulated the former Governors of the state, Chief Bisi Akande, Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola and Mr Rauf Aregbesola on the conferment of the national honours on them by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari had conferred the national honours in the rank of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) and Commander of the Order of the Niger ( CON) on Akande, Aregbesola and Oyetola respectfully.

In a congratulatory message signed by the IPAC chairman, he showered encomiums on the former governors for their exceptional performances when they ruled the state.

He said “Governor Oyetola distinguished himself as a public administrator par excellence, having changed the business, economic, social and political landscape of Osun State.

“Oyetola as Governor enthroned peace, stability, and social and economic transformation of the state.

“Also, Mr Rauf Aregbesola equally raised the bar politically with his excellent performance as two term governor of the state and Minister of Interior under the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, a position he held with distinction.

“Chief Bisi Akande was credited for laying the foundation for a prosperous Osun State with his reforms aimed at reducing the work force in the state.

“He implemented his party’s (Alliance for Democracy) programmes through the provision of free education, free medical care and had improved water supplies,” Adebayo added.

The IPAC Chairman who felicitated with the three leaders, also wish them well in their quest to move the country forward.